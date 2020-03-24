Terrifying Resident Evil 3 Demo Mod Turns Every Zombie Into Nemesis

Well that didn’t take long, did it? Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 3 isn’t even out yet and already, fans are having a field day by modding the reimagined survival horror.

No, there aren’t any early copies of the full game floating around (that we know of): instead, modder FluffyQuack has managed to manipulate the files of Resident Evil 3‘s demo in order to have some extra fun. It goes without saying, too, that the subject of this particular mod is none other than Nemesis. As with the original, Umbrella’s so-called ultimate bioweapon once again serves as the primary antagonist and, just like Resident Evil 2‘s Mr. X, the Tyrant will stop at nothing to catch his prey.

Because just one monster jacked up on T-Virus juice isn’t enough, though, FluffyQuack has decided to replace every rank and file zombie Jill Valentine encounters in the demo with a clone of Nemesis. The result, which you can see via the video above, is equal parts horrifying and hilarious.

Clearly not intended to be anything other than an experiment, Nemesis doing a T-pose slide around the streets doesn’t exactly elicit the same response of sheer terror that Capcom intended, though similarly, witnessing an army of the buggers march forward in unity towards their prey is total nightmare fuel. Thankfully, barring wacky mods like this, you’ll only have to deal with one Nemesis in your own game and I’m sure I speak for most in saying that’s more than enough, thank you very much.

Resident Evil 3 is out next week, April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and, whether you’ve only just gotten around to playing the demo for the first time or in the middle of yet another playthrough, we’ve put together a number of handy guides over here to help you on your way.