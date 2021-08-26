Resident Evil 3 Mod Replaces Jill’s Partner Carlos With Playable Nemesis

If zombies had the ability to feel anything other than an overwhelming hunger for human flesh, this mod would absolutely be enough to breed fear among the undead horde’s ranks.

Last year’s Resident Evil 3 remake, somewhat of a black sheep among fans of the series for falling short of the high expectations set by its modernized predecessor, absolutely didn’t disappoint with Nemesis’ redesign.

The bioweapon, manufactured by Umbrella and instilled with the sole directive of hunting down surviving members of Raccoon City’s elite S.T.A.R.S. unit, undoubtedly has a face only a mother could love, though Jill has clearly learned to live with it too, thanks to Nexus Mods user PlayStar201’s latest creation. Check out the gallery below for an example of just how close they’ve grown.

Resident Evil 3 Mod Replaces Jill's Partner Carlos With Nemesis

If you’re getting déjà vu from looking at the above, it’s likely due to the fact that Carlos, not Nemesis, is the individual supposed to be standing by Jill’s side. PlayStar’s files, when downloaded and installed, replace the UBCS soldier with a creature considerably less easy on the eyes. Functionally identical to the character it replaces, Nemesis is fully playable in segments of the remake where players would normally take control of Carlos, though as a simple reskin, one shouldn’t expect to wield either of the Tyrant’s signature flamethrower or rocket launcher weapons.

An entertaining mod, nonetheless, and one that, should anyone have the time or skills to expand upon, could be adapted to be usable even in Jill’s gameplay segments.

Resident Evil 3 is available now, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC and is rumored to be followed by a remake of the acclaimed Resident Evil 4 either next year or later.