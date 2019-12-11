Resident Evil 3 Remake Isn’t Just Being Developed By Capcom

If like many, you’re wondering how Capcom has been able to achieve the awe-inspiring feat of releasing two Resident Evil games in such close proximity, it appears we now have an answer.

Next year’s Resident Evil 3 has yet to be released, of course, but barring any unforeseen issues, the remake will arrive in just a few months. Now, consider that Resident Evil 2‘s reimagining isn’t even a year old yet, and you could hardly be blamed for accusing the developer of witchcraft and wizardry. In reality, however, the explanation for such a swift turnaround is rather quite simple.

We’ve known for some time now that work on Resident Evil Resistance (formerly Project Resistance) had been outsourced to an external studio, but that still doesn’t take into account Resident Evil 3‘s single-player campaign. As it turns out, a name that’ll be familiar to many fans of the acclaimed PlatinumGames has been brought on board to share the workload. According to reports, former Platinum CEO Tetsuya Minami has recently formed a new studio, M-Two Inc, backed directly by Capcom, with next year’s remake said to be its first major project.

Good news or bad, you ask? Undoubtedly the former.

Minami, having previously worked at Capcom prior to his departure to take the top job at Platinum, is credited for having worked on a number of games, some which you might have heard of before. Street Fighter, Mega Man, Bayonetta, Vanquish and, yes, the original Resident Evil are just some of his works, so the man certainly knows his way around a zombie apocalypse.

The extent of Minami and M-Two Inc’s involvement is, at this time, not immediately clear, but needless to say, we’re even more excited now – if that’s even possible – about the next installment in Capcom’s iconic series than before.

Resident Evil 3 remake is out next year, April 3rd, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.