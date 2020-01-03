Resident Evil 3 Remake Download Size Revealed

Despite only being officially announced last month, Resident Evil 3 is already one of this year’s most anticipated titles.

Hardly surprising, of course, given the critical acclaim heaped on its predecessor’s own reimagining, and fans will be hoping that Capcom can hit a second home run with the return of Jill Valentine. The character ranks alongside Chris Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy as one of the series’ most beloved stars, as too, does her infamous enemy, Nemesis. Created by Umbrella, the grossly mutated bioweapon is deployed into Raccoon City at the height of the virus outbreak as a means of testing its abilities against specially trained S.T.A.R.S.

Unfortunately for Jill, she’s the only still-living member of the team still within the city’s borders during the events of the game, meaning the player is forced to face off against the Tyrant several times during the campaign. We, along with every other hardcore Resi fan, are eager to feast our eyes on first gameplay footage for Nemesis in the remake, but until that time arrives, we’ve discovered some other interesting details.

As per a recent update to the Microsoft Store, we now know the survival horror’s expected download size. The final figure will likely differ somewhat between platforms, but for Xbox One owners at least, they’ll need to set aside 43.01 GB of storage prior to April.

Interestingly, the number is almost double that of Resident Evil 2, which clocks in at roughly 22 GB, though the discrepancy unlikely has anything to do with campaign length. Rather, Resident Evil 3‘s dedicated Resistance multiplayer component undoubtedly accounts for that bump, which at least seems to suggest that Capcom has dedicated a sizable amount of resources to get the feature right.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Let us know which part – multiplayer or campaign – of the remake you’ll be jumping into first on release in the usual place below!