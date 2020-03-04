Resident Evil 3 Remake Gameplay Stream Announced

Struggling to contain your excitement for Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake? Well, you’re in luck.

No, the developer hasn’t seen fit to pull forward the reimagined survival horror’s release date but has just revealed perhaps the next best thing. Later today, the studio will be holding a special gameplay stream showing off more of the title, with users on both Twitch and YouTube invited to get front row seats. Specifics in regards to what’s being shown are slim, with the initial announcement only going so far as to confirm the time and date you should be looking out for the stream’s start.

At the very least, then, fans can expect to see as-yet-unseen segments of Resident Evil 3‘s campaign to be showcased, as well as no doubt more tense set-piece moments featuring the fearsome Nemesis. With any luck, audiences might also be treated to further gameplay of Carlos Oliviera and, depending on how in-depth Capcom plans to be, maybe even an exhibition match, of sorts, for Resident Evil Resistance.

A wealth of possibilities, then, and fortunately, there’s only a matter of hours until the stream goes live. As for those of you unable to make the times listed above, worry not. We’ll be covering all the most important talking points as and when they happen, one of which is likely to be a release window for the game’s previously announced demo. This would be the perfect opportunity for Capcom to make the download available, though we’ll ultimately just have to wait and see what transpires.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you’ve yet to pre-order the remake, see here for some of the deals being offered by retailers.