Resident Evil 3 Remake’s Opening Cutscene Has Leaked Online

There’s just over a week to go until one of the most anticipated games of 2020 finally arrives.

Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake is leading the impending onslaught of triple-A titles scheduled to arrive over the weeks and months ahead and fans, quite rightly, can’t wait to finally explore everything the zombie-infested Raccoon City has to offer. This time around, it’s the battle-hardened former S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine that’ll be attempting to make her escape from the doomed mountain town, hounded every step of the way by Umbrella’s ultimate bioweapon, Nemesis.

With a playable demo now available as of last week, survival horror lovers have already gotten a taste of what to expect in terms of gameplay, but what about narrative? We know that Jill, together with UBCS mercenary Carlos Oliveira, is attempting to get the city’s subway system back up and running in order to make a quick exit, but how did she end up here, and why is she being shadowed every step of the way by a seemingly sentient monster?

Those that remember the original game will already know the answers, of course, but as with last year’s Resident Evil 2, Capcom has made a number of changes to Jill’s character arc, including a starkly dark opening cinematic depicting her trauma following the Mansion incident.

Reputable Resident Evil leaker AestheticGamer shared Resident Evil 3‘s opening cinematic over the weekend and in it, the player is handed control of Jill after waking up in her apartment. Heading into the bathroom, she looks in the mirror and witnesses herself mutating as a result of the T-Virus before placing a gun to her head and pulling the trigger. Jill immediately wakes up in bed, revealing the entire sequence to be nothing but a fever dream. You can catch it for yourself via the link below, but be sure to do so quickly before it’s pulled down.

Resident Evil 3 launches next week, April 3rd, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.