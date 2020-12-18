Resident Evil 4 Director Says He Hasn’t Been Contacted By Capcom For The Remake

In case you hadn’t heard, word on the street that Capcom is currently working on a Resident Evil 4 remake is spreading like wildfire. Rumors to that very effect have been circulating for several months now, of course, with reputable insiders like Dusk Golem (AKA AestheticGamer) even corroborating the initial claims that the series’ landmark fourth entry will indeed be making a comeback no sooner than 2022.

Assuming that’s the case, then, and Leon S. Kennedy’s war against the Los Illuminados truly is on course to be modernized for current-gen consoles and PC, why hasn’t the developer mentioned it? The jury’s still out on that one, though with Resident Evil Village due to arrive in just a few short months, the company would no doubt prefer to promote the series’ eighth mainline installment before getting involved with talk of more remakes.

Whatever shape the project takes, it appears as if the creator of the original game, Shinki Mikami, won’t be having any involvement. In a recent interview with Variety, the industry legend was inevitably asked to share his thoughts regarding a remake of arguably his greatest work, to which Mikami confirmed that he hadn’t been approached by Capcom about it. He did, on the other hand, believe it was a clever business decision, adding “they have a good formula of taking the IP and using it in a routine way to create revenue, and that’s a very good way for increasing business.”

A skeptical view? Perhaps, but it makes little difference to Mikami either way. Having left his former employer several years ago and now in charge of his own studio (Tango Gameworks), the auteur no longer has a horse in the race, so to speak.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is rumored to be in development for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC for release in 2022. See here for all the latest details.