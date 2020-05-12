Resident Evil 8 Could Be Delayed Due To COVID-19

Resident Evil 8 could be the latest high profile title to suffer major delays due to COVID-19, it seems.

Capcom, like other businesses both big and small around the world, has found itself forced to adjust how it normally operates as of late. While the ongoing pandemic shows early signs of abating somewhat in certain areas, it very much remains a global problem. Naturally, personal health and wellbeing come first in these times of crisis, one casualty of which was inevitably going to be the efficiency of the workplace.

As it should, the publisher has revealed in a recent financial report that it has shifted as many of its employees as possible to work-from-home positions, with those unable to do so simply asked to ‘wait from home’ instead. In an accompanying press conference, Capcom CFO Kenkichi Nomura describes in detail how these changes will affect the company and its ability to deliver certain products going forward.

Resident Evil 7 Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A translation of Nomura’s statement reads as follows (H/T, 4Gamer):

In addition, even if the emergency declaration is lifted, it will take some time to return to full operation considering the risk of infection, which will affect the development of large titles scheduled for release in the fiscal year ending March 2021. There are multiple planned titles, and all of them are scheduled to be released in the second half of the year, so they will aim to release them as planned by reviewing each development process.

We learned just earlier today, of course, that Capcom plans to release multiple major titles between now and March 2021, with Resident Evil 8 being a runaway favourite to be among those planned to release within the next 12 months. The survival horror series’ eighth installment has a very real chance of being pushed back, then, though, at the end of the day, I’m sure I speak for everyone in voicing a preference for Capcom to first and foremost take the proper precautions in ensuring the safety of its staff.

Resident Evil 8 is rumored to be releasing early next year for next-gen consoles and PC, with leaks claiming the sequel will star both Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield as major characters. See here for the latest details.