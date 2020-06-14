Resident Evil 8 Has No Load Times, Will Be More Action-Focused

In case you missed it, Resident Evil 8 is officially in development and beginning to take shape.

Capcom’s long-rumored sequel showed up as part of Sony’s pre-recorded PlayStation 5 showcase, finally giving us a look at the next mainline entry in the series. Ethan Winters, the unwitting hero of 2017’s Resident Evil 7, will be back in another nightmare soon, while fan favourite Chris Redfield will be involved, too. The only quick look we got at the former S.T.A.R.S. member in the trailer saw him killing what seemed to be an unarmed civilian in cold blood. And right in front of Ethan, no less. Though we imagine that there’s more to the story than what we saw in the footage.

No doubt we’ll be getting at least a few more answers before the game arrives, but until Capcom delivers more, we’ve now got some new tidbits to feast on. Seen in the Tweet below, a few small details on Resident Evil 8 have emerged and they only heighten our excitement that much more.

Resident Evil Village Special Developer Message – based on the newest version of RE Engine

– bit more action-oriented

– no load times

– takes place years after 7 and you play as Ethan

– new inventory

– 2nd key art revealed

All exciting stuff, then, as there are tantalizing details that’ll no doubt only have fans even more curious about what Capcom’s cooking up behind closed doors. After all, as good as Resident Evil 7 was – and it was very, very good – it still had its critics. So it’ll be interesting to see what kind of changes the developer makes for this next go around and if they listen to the criticism.

What we’ve seen so far certainly has us intrigued, though, and with any luck, it won’t be too much longer now before Capcom pulls back more of the lid on Resident Evil 8 and teases what other sinister scares await us. Watch this space.