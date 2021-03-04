Resident Evil 9 Is Reportedly Already In Development

Resident Evil Village may bring to an end the story of Ethan Winters, but Capcom certainly won’t be drawing a line in the sand once the franchise’s eighth main installment arrives in just a few months’ time.

Indeed, according to prolific insider AestheticGamer (AKA Dusk Golem), the Japanese developer already has ideas of how best to scare the living daylights out of fans with future tales no doubt involving rogue bioweapons and flesh-warping viruses, though you could be waiting a sizable period of time before the studio is ready to share anything official. The leaker continues to elaborate that while they know of such plans, there’s essentially little reason to speculate or even dwell on the topic beyond confirming the existence of a ninth entry in the mainline franchise. This is, after all, a project that’s unlikely to make retail until 2024 at the absolute earliest, and even that projection is optimistic, considering what we already know of Capcom’s roadmap.

Yes, but don't expect it anytime soon. I literally cannot see it releasing before 2024. To the point it's actually not worth even talking about right now, anything could happen to it in dev, from the whole thing being rebooted (it's happened a lot in the RE series). https://t.co/mKCUFEgTNH — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 3, 2021

Chilling Resident Evil 8 Screenshots Show Off More Of The Game's World 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A huge breach of the company’s internal servers last year revealed that several entries in the survival horror series are currently in the works, one of which is heavily rumored to be a remake of the masterpiece that is Resident Evil 4. Another is believed to be a Switch-focused sequel to Revelations 2 starring former S.T.A.R.S. member Rebecca Chambers, but even less is known about this unconfirmed spinoff than the supposed retelling of Leon Kennedy’s encounter with the Los Illuminados. In any case, talk of Resident Evil 9 is a long, long way from being commonplace and it being in the early stages of production means that anything could change at the drop of a hat.

As for Resident Evil Village, Ethan’s new nightmare begins on May 7th and will be available on current and last-gen consoles as well as PC. And you can check out some of the collector’s edition options over here.