Resident Evil Fans Are Loving Village So Far

Resident Evil Village, the long-awaited eighth installment in Capcom’s acclaimed survival horror franchise, is finally here and fans are loving every second of it.

Set against the backdrop of a sleepy and otherwise unremarkable township in the European countryside, Ethan Winters, alongside wife Mia and daughter Rose, find themselves dragged once again into a nightmare scenario populated by more monsters and grotesqueries than an Umbrella laboratory. Mere moments after Chris Redfield seemingly murders his spouse in cold blood and kidnaps Rose, poor Mr. Winters is hurled into the deep end of another conspiracy and left with no other choice but to take on the mysterious Mother Miranda and her lackeys.

Lady Dimitrescu is but one of these subordinates standing between Ethan and him regaining some semblance of a normal life, but what does she want with his offspring, and why is the Winters family so exceptional? You’ll just have to go down the rabbit hole to get those answers for yourself, and early reactions online certainly suggest it’s one worth jumping into headfirst, as you can see below.

The 3D audio compliments the atmosphere so much in resident evil village i love it! — Joshua stevenson (@Batfan527) May 7, 2021

( Played until about 4:30 last night. Amazing but not PERFECT I give Resident Evil Village a 9 out of 10 for right now Still love the shit out of it. I Will be playing some more throughout the day!! — Alan The Sandman Snyder (@AlanSnyder2018) May 7, 2021

Had a blast playing resident evil Village, and I gotta say I still love this series, thank you so much to all who stopped by, subbed, and followed me on twitch! thank you so much you lovely ladies for the raids! I love you @MikaMarsu and @uminosairen so much, you are wonderful! — SugarPoggies (@SugarPoggies) May 7, 2021

I played through the first couple of hours of Resident Evil: Village today with @CatRoulett3 & @BurrowsRed, I love it.

It's spooky & absolutely gorgeous. Not just talking about Lady Dimitrescu… Or her daughters…

I can't wait to see more. pic.twitter.com/96MecrRd2p — Mel-eficent (งuwu)ง (@mel_eficent_) May 7, 2021

That one bit in resident evil village may be the scariest shit I've seen in a video game to date 😮this game is awesome — Graham Hirst (@NarzsaGG) May 7, 2021

Played EIGHT hours of Resident Evil Village on stream and absolutely loving it!!! Thank you so much for the raids today @capnbella and Magic! 😄 And for all the gifted, bitties and follows today. So much love 😭 — Profero (@ProferoPlays) May 7, 2021

As for how long you can expect the campaign to hold your attention, estimates clock first playthroughs at around 7-10 hours depending on individual skill and playstyle, with plenty of bonus content on offer once the credits roll. One of these, of course, is RE: Verse, though following confirmation of the multiplayer mode’s delay earlier this year, fans will have to put a pin in this one until sometime during the summer.

In the meantime, feel free to share with us your initial impressions of Resident Evil Village and, indeed, whether you’ve already seen the sequel through to its conclusion, in the usual place below!