Resident Evil RE: Verse Delayed, Won’t Launch With Village

Resident Evil Village will no longer release with a built-in multiplayer offering.

RE: Verse, a complimentary extra originally intended to be bundled at no additional cost with every copy of the upcoming sequel, is now scheduled to arrive sometime in the summer. The news comes by way of emails recently sent out to members of Capcom’s Ambassador program, the contents of which explicitly state that service for the arena-based experience is on course to begin a month or two later than planned.

No explanation for this setback is provided in the courtesy correspondence, though many believe the issue to stem from unstable performance. Earlier this year, the developer held an open beta for the mode (itself billed as a celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary) which had to be taken offline prematurely due to networking issues. Play was later restored, but testers still reported having trouble getting into a match.

Whether this will result in a change of plans as far as delivery method goes, we don’t know, but we can only assume that anyone who purchases Village will retain their right to freely access RE: Verse when it eventually goes live.

As for Resident Evil Village itself, the eighth mainline installment retains its May 7th launch date and sees Ethan Winters embroiled in yet another nightmarish plot as he attempts to rescue his daughter from the clutches of Lady Dimitrescu and her subordinates. Capcom is keeping its cards close with regard to specific plot details, however, so you’ll just have to wait until next week to learn the truth behind Rose’s disappearance. Keep a lookout for WGTC’s review once the embargo has been lifted.