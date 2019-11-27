Resident Evil Is Headed To Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to earn its reputation as the one-stop-shop for video game crossovers.

Earlier today, Nintendo revealed that none other than Capcom’s Resident Evil series would be stopping off for a short stay in the acclaimed fighting game series, though not as you’d perhaps have hoped. No, this latest collaboration isn’t the long-awaited confirmation you’ve been waiting for, of a playable Resident Evil character in Smash (sorry!), but rather, as limited-time Spirit Boards.

For those unfamiliar with the feature, Spirit Board battles are rotating matches with AI opponents that, when defeated, reward the victor with so-called Spirits. These essentially act as stat or ability modifiers for Smash Ultimate‘s World of Light story mode and are often humorously themed around the characters they represent. So, with that out of the way, you’ll likely want to know which iconic members of the survival horror series are going to be up for grabs on November 29th, right?

Conquer the looming fear! For 5 days starting 11/29, Chris, Leon, Wesker, and Jill will appear on the Spirit Board in Super #SmashBrosUltimate! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/fgHSZgyY8m — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 27, 2019

Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Albert Wesker and, of course, Leon S. Kennedy will all start appearing in-game from the aforementioned date and will stick around for just five days before returning to their zombie-hunting careers. Interestingly, Resident Evil 2‘s Claire is missing from the line-up and Leon, while present, is based on his Resident Evil 4 appearance rather than that of the former. Given that this year’s remake has yet to make its way to the Switch, however, the choices are hardly surprising. Even less so, considering the recent launch of Resident Evil 5 for Switch.

As for the elephant in the room – no, this latest update is unlikely to provide any hints as to the identity of Smash Ultimate‘s next DLC character, though we certainly wouldn’t say no to any of the four being announced as future roster additions.

Which one would you pick? Sound off in the comments below!