Resident Evil Leads The Charge In Amazon’s Horror Video Games Sale

In case you hadn’t gotten the memo, horror games have enjoyed an explosive resurgence in popularity recently. Tango Gameworks’ The Evil Within 2, PS4 exclusive Days Gone and Supermassive Games’ recently released Man of Medan have proven that appetites for the macabre are bigger than ever. Currently, the crown jewel in that blood-soaked crown is undoubtedly Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake which, despite being followed by some equally terrific releases in the months since, is still a frontrunner for Game of the Year 2019.

We, like the majority, have had no shortage of praise to heap on the developer’s reimagining of Leon and Claire’s desperate escape from Raccoon City and can’t wait to see how Capcom intends to capitalize on its success. Despite a further remake bringing Resident Evil 3: Nemesis up to modern standards seeming like the most logical next step, the developer, it seems, appears to have other ideas.

While we eagerly await an official gameplay reveal for Project Resistance later this week, however, now couldn’t be a better time to go back and revisit those horror experiences you’ve perhaps missed. Online retailer Amazon has slashed the prices of several big-name, triple-A horror titles, including all of those already mentioned above and you can check out the full list, separated by platform, below.

PlayStation 4

Resident Evil 2 (2019) – $39.97 (34% off)

The Evil Within 2 – $17 (57% off)

Man of Medan – $24.99 (17% off)

Days Gone: Collector’s Edition – $98.90 (29% off)

Metro Exodus – $44.99 (36% off)

World War Z – $29.99 (25% off)

The Sinking City – $39.90 (33% off)

Xbox One

Resident Evil 2 (2019) – $37.99 (37% off)

Man of Medan – $24.99 (17% off)

Metro Exodus – $44.99 (36% off)

World War Z – $29.99 (25% off)

The Sinking City – $43.10 (28% off)

As for the mysterious Project Resistance, expect to steal your first look at the team-based Resident Evil experience at this year’s Tokyo Game Show, which kicks off on September 12th. We’ll be covering all of the big reveals as and when they break, so stay tuned.