Today was a huge day for fans of the T-Virus incident that happened in Raccoon City in the 1990s. Those dang zombies got nuked, sure, but their memory still lives on, as Capcom is bringing the heat, giving us Project Resistance and probably the Resident Evil 3 remake in 2020. Today, though, a few things were confirmed through a PlayStation store leak which showed box art not just for the aforementioned remake, but Resistance as well, while also revealing a name change.

The game had been trotting about as Project Resistance for the past few months as people first got to see, then later play, the still-kind-of-mysterious 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer title earlier this year. So far, reactions have been a bit mixed, if I’m remembering correctly, and my own opinion is technically invalid since I haven’t actually played it, but I am intrigued.

The box art that was leaked today wasn’t much different than what we’ve been seeing of it already, outside of the name change, which just cements the game officially in the Resident Evil brand. RER is a good shorthand, too, for them message board people and us “journalists.”

Resident Evil Resistance Cover Art Leaks Onto Playstation Store 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This isn’t Capcom’s first foray into the survival-horror multiplayer field, though. Back in the glory days of the PS2, they released Resident Evil Outbreak 1 & 2 almost back-to-back in 2003 and 2004. I had a blast with the first one, even if I was 11 and had no idea what the heck was going on half the time. They were imperfect creations, lacking communication systems that made teamwork laborious. Resistance seems more focused on full-fledged cooperation to survive the spooky, deadly gauntlets that you’ll be facing.

Again, if nothing else, I’m definitely intrigued by the game. I like the name change, too, as Project Resistance just doesn’t have the same ring or recognition as Resident Evil Resistance does. Furthermore, the box art works well and all things considered, this should definitely be one title on your radar for 2020. I know it’s on mine.