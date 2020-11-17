Resident Evil Village Demo And Release Date Reportedly Leaked

While the damage done could certainly have been worse, Capcom is undoubtedly still picking up the pieces following a massive breach of its servers.

The cyberattack, which took place earlier this month, has resulted in huge swathes of sensitive information spilling out onto the internet, with several documents even directly referencing releases and titles yet to be officially announced. Resident Evil Village, of course, has been public knowledge for some time, though what has remained a mystery (until now, at least) is when fans can expect to get their hands on the series’ eighth mainline installment. ‘Early 2021’ is a date that’s been thrown around ever since Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield were confirmed to return for another round during Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase back in the summer and it would seem that still applies.

In information compiled by folks over at ResetEra, Village is listed internally as launching in April next year for current-gen (Xbox Series X/PlayStation 5) consoles, with apparently no mention made of Xbox One or PS4.

A disappointing outcome if it proves true, though for what it’s worth, Capcom has stated in the past that it’s investigating the possibility of porting Village to older devices, so there’s still reason to have hope on that front.

Last but not least, a pre-release demo is said to be in the works and scheduled to land sometime prior to the complete experience, so to speak. Considering that both this and last year’s acclaimed remakes were both preceded by a playable preview, this news is hardly surprising. And if the developer follows a similar delivery plan for the long-awaited sequel, fans can likely expect it to arrive a few weeks prior to Resident Evil Village‘s full launch. Watch this space for more details.