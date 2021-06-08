New Resident Evil Village Details Confirmed For E3 2021

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, considering launch has already long since come and gone, Capcom has outlined plans to talk about Resident Evil Village during this year’s E3. The poular exhibition, which missed 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is back once again to give gamers their first look at some of the most highly anticipated upcoming titles, though not exactly as you might expect.

As a digital-only affair with no central venue, publishers and platform holders have opted this time around to spread their conferences and live streams across the entirety of summer. EA, for example, is holding off until July to deliver its usual announcements, while Microsoft and Bethesda (thanks to the former’s recent acquisition of the latter) have decided to pair up to hold a bumper showcase this weekend.

Capcom, on the other hand, has locked in its own presentation for next week, June 13th, where it will provide updates on some of its most popular games, including Monster Hunter Rise and the aforementioned latest entry in its flagship survival horror franchise. What this will entail isn’t clear, though at the very least, folks tuning in can probably look forward to receiving a revised release date for RE: Verse following confirmation of its delay back in the spring. The multiplayer mode is free for all Village owners and allows fans to play as their favorite heroes and villains past and present in an arena-type battler.

In less likely territory, the developer could also use this as an opportunity to reveal single-player DLC for Resident Evil Village. Either way, we’ll be covering all of the major news as and when it breaks, so stay tuned for more.