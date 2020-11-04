New Resident Evil Village Details Reveal PS5 Features

If it feels like you’ve been starved of new information regarding Resident Evil Village as of late, it’s not just in your head.

For whatever reason, Capcom has gone eerily quiet about its eighth installment in the famed survival horror franchise, and while that’s not necessarily a signal of troubled development, concerns about its current status nevertheless remain. With CD Projekt RED having recently confirmed the latest delay for sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 as being a result of issues porting it to current-gen consoles, one can only wonder if the former has encountered similar problems. Last we heard, after all, the studio was investigating the possibility of porting the next-gen title to Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and a definitive answer on the matter is still forthcoming.

Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of this current period of radio silence, though in the meantime, Sony’s released some details of its own. As spotted by Nibel over on Twitter, a small update to Village‘s PlayStation Store page has shed further light on what the PS5 version will be capable of.

Much of that described, such as best-in-class visuals and near-instant loading times, you’ll no doubt already know about thanks to previous interviews, but there are some new reveals here worth mentioning, chiefly that Village will feature full integration with the PS5’s DualSense controller. This includes, among other niceties, haptic feedback, which will supposedly “simulate the feeling of firing a real gun.” Likewise, adaptive triggers will mimic the “weight and pull of weapon triggers” all in the name of additional immersion.

It certainly sounds as if Resident Evil Village will be best played on PS5 compared with the Series X, then, though judging by what we’ve heard previously, it’s the latter version which has superior performance. Will you be picking up next year’s sequel on next-gen, though, or are you holding out hope that Capcom will manage to pull off those aforementioned ports? Let us know in the usual place below!