Capcom Looking Into Bringing Resident Evil Village To Xbox One And PS4

Capcom fans hoping for the opportunity to experience Resident Evil Village without shelling out hundreds of dollars for Microsoft and Sony’s next-gen consoles could be in luck.

Following on from leaks earlier this week suggesting as such, the series developer has just confirmed that it is, in fact, investigating the possibility of porting Village to Xbox One and PS4. Contrary to AestheticGamer’s claims, however, Capcom has revealed that, while it hopes to make Village as accessible as possible, there’s currently no guarantee that it’ll be able to achieve said aim, citing the sequel’s development cycle as being specifically targeted towards next-gen as a major potential roadblock. Discussing the topic at Tokyo Game Show earlier today (H/T, Engadget), a producer working on the eighth mainline installment said:

While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we’re looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. We’re looking into it, but we can’t make any promises, however we will do our best to bring a top-tier survival horror experience to current-generation consoles.

Not exactly the definitive answer many were perhaps banking on, then, but with several months to go until the game’s scheduled release rolls around, Capcom, for now, at least, has time on its side to work through any potential issues. With that said, its current priority will undoubtedly be on bringing the PlayStation 5 version up to parity with the Xbox Series X and PC ones. So far, every trailer we’ve seen of the game in action on Sony’s console has seemingly struggled to maintain a stable frame rate, though this could simply be the result of an earlier build being showcased.

We expect more Resident Evil Village details – including, if we’re lucky, gameplay – to emerge over the weekend at Tokyo Game Show and will be covering any developments as and when they break. You can keep yourselves occupied in the meantime by checking out the latest trailer teasing Ethan Winters’ all-new nightmare over here.