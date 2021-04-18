Home / gaming

Resident Evil Village Fans Are Loving The New PlayStation Exclusive Demo

Earlier this week, Capcom made plenty of announcements and reveals regarding their flagship survivor horror franchise, and as you might imagine, they had lots to say about the upcoming Resident Evil Village. We’re only a few weeks away from launch day, though most of the game’s finer details and story are still shrouded in mystery. Thankfully, then, Capcom took pity on fans, announcing a total of three separate demos that are set to drop over the next little while.

In fact, one of those demos has already come and gone for some. Available only on PlayStation 4 and 5, the 30-minute “Village” demo, aptly named after the titular town, was up for grabs last night in North America, and those who had a chance to experience it for themselves seem to be loving it.

In particular, Resident Evil fans have taken to Twitter to praise the game’s level of detail, authenticity and overall look and feel. Of course, it’s hard to make a definitive verdict on a brief demo, but so far, the initial impressions we’ve seen are quite positive, as you can see below.

Unfortunately, the demo is no longer playable for those living in the U.S. or Canada, but European gamers still have a few hours (at the time of writing) to download it for themselves and give it a go. For those who missed out completely, you can rest easy, as a brand new “Castle” demo will be available next week for PlayStation owners, and a multi-platform demo is coming on the weekend of May 1st.

And for those who’d rather wait until the full game launches, you won’t have to be patient much longer. Resident Evil Village is set to release on May 7th for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Google Stadia.

