Resident Evil Village Fans Are Loving The New PlayStation Exclusive Demo

Earlier this week, Capcom made plenty of announcements and reveals regarding their flagship survivor horror franchise, and as you might imagine, they had lots to say about the upcoming Resident Evil Village. We’re only a few weeks away from launch day, though most of the game’s finer details and story are still shrouded in mystery. Thankfully, then, Capcom took pity on fans, announcing a total of three separate demos that are set to drop over the next little while.

In fact, one of those demos has already come and gone for some. Available only on PlayStation 4 and 5, the 30-minute “Village” demo, aptly named after the titular town, was up for grabs last night in North America, and those who had a chance to experience it for themselves seem to be loving it.

In particular, Resident Evil fans have taken to Twitter to praise the game’s level of detail, authenticity and overall look and feel. Of course, it’s hard to make a definitive verdict on a brief demo, but so far, the initial impressions we’ve seen are quite positive, as you can see below.

That demo was giving me Resident Evil 4 vibes. I love it — Jen 🌌🌙💜 (@Urup56) April 18, 2021

From what I played in the Resident Evil Village demo, game’s solid so far. Love the way it looks, the enemies look great and terrifying, and it has a lovely sense of atmosphere here comparable to RE7. I’m an idiot, so I didn’t complete the demo in 30 min, but still had fun. — DM “I make weird noises” 📓🦄 (@Dudeman3003) April 18, 2021

Just finished my 30 minutes

I already pre-ordered a few weeks ago and from this small time with the demo I already love it and can't wait to see and explore more 😍 This game is like if the Resident Evil 4 (which is one of my favourite) and 7 had a child 😁 I love it 😍😍😍 — Császár Roland I. (@Csarol1996) April 18, 2021

I played the resident evil 8 demo and the village actually felt very romanian!! I'm so glad I can experience my country in a video game,, — AliGengar🇷🇴 (@AliGengar) April 18, 2021

AKSKAL I JUST FINISHED THE RESIDENT EVIL 8 VILLAGE DEMO 😩😩✋ IT LOOKS SO GOOD @RE_Games — 𝙏𝙖𝙮𝙝𝙖 ♡︎ (@clqudysadie) April 18, 2021

Just finished the first Resident Evil Village demo and it was so good, cant wait for the second demo next week and definitely going to preorder the game now! #ResidentEvilVillage #ResidentEvilShowcase #ResidentEvil — Natalie (@Natalie_234_) April 18, 2021

The Resident Evil Village demo was really, really good. It feels much more fluid than RE7 and Ethan is actually a character now (he actually has dialogue and emotion). Very excited to play the full game — Robjob (@TheRealRobjob) April 18, 2021

I just played the Resident Evil 8 Village 30 mins demo and I have to say I'm very impressed the trailer doesn't do the game justice, it's definitely horror survival and more importantly it feels like Resident Evil I cannot wait for the full release. — David Bulman (@DavidB0325) April 18, 2021

played and finished the #ResidentEvilVillage demo and it was really good! i enjoyed playing the demo.

i'm excited to play the castle demo and the full game soon i 100% recommend you to play the demo! good work, love your resident evil games @RE_Games — Wesk (@Wesk916) April 18, 2021

just played thru the resident evil village demo, even though ive got to play only 30 minutes of the actual game i already love it — Cloaker (@FriendlyCloaker) April 18, 2021

Unfortunately, the demo is no longer playable for those living in the U.S. or Canada, but European gamers still have a few hours (at the time of writing) to download it for themselves and give it a go. For those who missed out completely, you can rest easy, as a brand new “Castle” demo will be available next week for PlayStation owners, and a multi-platform demo is coming on the weekend of May 1st.

And for those who’d rather wait until the full game launches, you won’t have to be patient much longer. Resident Evil Village is set to release on May 7th for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PCs, and Google Stadia.