New Resident Evil Village Demo Start Times And Platforms Explained

As expected, Capcom finally revealed more details about the upcoming demo for Resident Evil Village during yesterday’s digital presentation, but the means with which to access it are a little convoluted, to say the least.

In an effort to cover all its bases, in fact, the developer intends to release three individual trials for the survival horror sequel, each of which will provide a gameplay snapshot from various points of the campaign. To make matters that little bit more unnecessarily confusing, all have different starting dates and times as well as platform availability. Similar to the ‘Maiden’ technical showcase on PlayStation 5 earlier this year, two of this month’s previews will be exclusive to Sony’s consoles while the third (and final) will be universally downloadable for Xbox and PC gamers, too.

Unsurprisingly, all of these will restrict playtime to either 30 or 60 minutes, and you can take a look below for a breakdown of all the pertinent information.

Resident Evil Village “Village” Demo (PlayStation-only)

North America – 5 pm PDT on April 17th to 1 am on April 18th

Europe – 7 pm CEST on April 18th to 3 am on April 19th

Resident Evil Village “Castle” Demo (PlayStation-only)

North America – 5 pm PDT on April 24th to 1 am on April 25th

Europe – 7 pm CEST on April 25th to 3 am on April 26th

Resident Evil Village Multiplatform Demo

North America – 5 pm PDT on May 1st to 5 pm on May 2nd

Europe – 2 am CEST on May 2nd to 2 am on May 3rd

For those who own either PlayStation, then, your first opportunity to get a taste of Ethan’s nightmare adventure begins this weekend with a foray into Resident Evil Village‘s titular setting, with another due next week granting access to Lady Dimitrescu’s not-so-humble abode. Those will be followed in a fortnight with the multi-platform option, which takes place just a matter of days before full launch on May 7th. At that point, you’re probably better off just waiting until the latter, but the decision’s ultimately yours to make.

And with that, all that’s left to do is let us know which, if any, of the above you intend to have a crack at in the usual place below!