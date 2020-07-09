Resident Evil Village Could Feature A Molded-Infected Ethan Winters

Resident Evil Village will pick up several years after the events of its predecessor – that much we know.

What remains unclear – and likely will until release day rolls around – however, is whether next year’s sequel will reveal what happened to Ethan and Mia Winters during that indeterminate time skip. Some form of catalyst will have undoubtedly been responsible for the couple’s relocation to a remote European settlement as seen in Village’s initial trailer, but what? Moreover, why is Chris Redfield, a member of the anti-terrorist organization Blue Umbrella, shown seemingly murdering Mia in cold blood before her husband’s very eyes? The answer may well lie in the events that unfold in Resident Evil 7.

For those who might not remember, the series’ soft reboot revolves around Eveline, a biological weapon created by a mysterious group known only as ‘The Connections,’ and the entity responsible for turning the otherwise ordinary Baker family into grotesque monsters called Molded.

Resident Evil 7 Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

During the campaign, Eveline is revealed to have direct control over those infected with her genetic material and it’s implied numerous times via hallucinations and visions that Ethan himself has been compromised. If that’s the case, then the child presumed to be Mia and Ethan’s revealed in Village‘s initial trailer could be infected with the Molded gene, potentially explaining Chris’ actions.

It’s a long shot, of course, but certainly a believable explanation for the events we’ve so far been privy to. What we can be sure of, though, is that the pair’s relocation to somewhere with overt connections to the original Umbrella Corporation is certainly of no coincidence. Could this be some form of a safe haven away from prying eyes where the survivors of human experimentation have collectively gathered to escape persecution? Let us know what you think in the usual place below!

Resident Evil Village is out next year for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.