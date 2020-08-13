Resident Evil Village Is Reportedly The Longest Modern Entry To Date

If you were concerned that Resident Evil Village would follow suit with this year’s remake in terms of length, you needn’t be, it seems.

Reliable as always, prolific leaker AestheticGamer has taken to Twitter in order to address those exact fears, and their response can only be described as good news. “If you’re worried about really short RE games, you don’t need to,” the whistleblower says, adding: “Let’s just say I have an ‘inkling’ about what RE games are in dev right now.” The existence of Village is already public knowledge, of course, and with a remake of RE4 heavily rumored to be in the early stages, it’s not exactly difficult to read between the lines.

Not that one would even need to, however, as AestheticGamer specifically says what Resi fans will undoubtedly have all been hoping to read. “RE8 will be the longest RE Engine game to date, and without saying too much the other stuff coming up should follow a similar trend,” they say.

For the sake of newer fans who perhaps never got around to playing the 2005 original, Resident Evil 4 is generally regarded to be the longest series entry to date, so assuming the “other stuff” referenced above includes that remake, one can only naturally assume that Village will be similar in length. Considering we’ve already borne witness to several different locations that Ethan will be visiting during his latest horrific adventure, it’s certainly looking likely that Capcom’s aiming for a survival horror experience worth the asking price.

Resident Evil Village is out next year for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC and, thanks to early previews, we already have a solid idea of what the sequel’s opening moments will play like. You can head through here for the specific details, though beware – they stray into heavy spoiler territory.