Resident Evil Village Is Reportedly Part Of A Trilogy

Resident Evil Village will have its own self-contained story but will also be part of an overarching narrative intended to continue for several years to come. That’s according to reputable leaker and insider AestheticGamer, at least, who in their latest tease on social media, describes Village as the middle chapter connecting 2017’s installment and a future RE9.

Fans have already known for some time, of course, that protagonist Ethan Winters, first seen in Resident Evil 7, will return once more to fight all sorts of hideous creatures in an attempt to retrieve his daughter, who is believed to have been abducted by one Lady Dimitrescu. The latter, an abnormally tall castellan endowed with vampiric powers (her daughters certainly give off such a vibe), will serve as a major antagonist in this year’s sequel, though the jury’s still out on whether she’ll be the primary threat. Recently discovered promotional material implies that another could be pulling all the strings behind the scenes, but we’ll likely have to wait until release day to find out more on that front.

Digression aside, AestheticGamer claims that Capcom decided on a three-part story early on and that elements of RE7‘s plot were intentionally left open-ended to be elaborated upon at a later date with subsequent games. While this might imply that Ethan’s safety is all but guaranteed for at least another sequel, it’s worth noting that he wouldn’t necessarily have to remain alive for a continuation of whatever web Capcom is spinning. If an extensive leak surfaced last year is anything to go by, in fact, any successor could well see players take control of Rosemary Winters. Time will tell.

Resident Evil Village is out May 7th for current and last-gen consoles as well as PC.