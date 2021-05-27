Resident Evil Village Has Shipped Over 4 Million Copies Since Launch

Resident Evil Village could soon become the series’ best-selling entry ever if recent figures released by Capcom are any indication of what’s to come.

As confirmed via press release earlier today, the studio revealed that the second chapter in Ethan Winters’ story has now shipped over 4 million copies, elevating it beyond its predecessor’s own first-month performance back in 2017. It’s worth noting, of course, that due to the sequel’s newness, the bigger picture will take some time to reveal itself, though based on early stats, it certainly seems as if the franchise’s eighth mainline installment is on the path to becoming a massive success.

An incredibly strong start it may be, but survival horror remains a niche genre, so while it’s possible for Village to climb a bit higher than where it is now, fans shouldn’t be surprised if the rate of sales starts falling over the next few weeks.

Resident Evil Village Review 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Wherever it ultimately comes to rest, Capcom will assuredly be satisfied with its investment, especially when one considers the sheer amount of work that went into bringing the game’s titular setting to life. In the realms of motion capture and actors, it likely invested a sizeable sum of money to secure top talent, particularly with regard to the characters of Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitresu. Speaking of which, the actor responsible for playing the latter recently sat down with PC Gamer to discuss how she landed the role, as well as the processes involved.

Resident Evil Village is available now for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC, and you can head on over here to find out what WGTC thought of this year’s first major AAA release.