Resident Evil Village Has Already Shipped Over 3 Million Copies

Resident Evil Village has proven to be a smashing success for Capcom, it would seem.

The developer confirmed in a press release today that the sequel, which enjoyed a massively popular marketing campaign thanks to a certain tall lady, has already shipped more than 3 million units globally. An incredible first few days, then, but it’s worth noting that ‘shipped’ doesn’t equate to sales. Indeed, the actual number of copies sold to consumers will likely be noticeably lower than the figure being touted here, but the former is often a reliable indicator for how a product is likely to perform.

To put those stats into further context, 2017’s Resident Evil 7, Capcom’s second best-selling title ever, distributed in the region of 2.5 million in a similar period of time, meaning Village is in the running to outpace its predecessor.

While we await further updates on that front, the studio also announced that the franchise as a whole has now shipped in excess of 100 million copies since it began back in 1996. And assuming the heavily rumored remake of Resident Evil 4 eventually materializes, we expect that total to balloon over the next few years.

In terms of future content we know to be on the cards, RE: Verse, a multiplayer experience intended to celebrate 25 years of gaming’s most revered survival horror series, is still on course to arrive sometime during the summer and will allow players to fill the shoes of their favorite heroes and villains, including Nemesis, Jack Baker and the entire S.T.A.R.S. Alpha Team.

In the meantime, Resident Evil Village should serve to tide fans over. Besides a meaty campaign, a suite of additional content is accessible after watching the credits roll, and you can see here for everything you need to know.