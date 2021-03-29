Capcom has once again inadvertently created an internet sensation in the form of Lady Dimitrescu and it fully intends to take advantage of her striking image.

Resident Evil Village, the eighth mainline installment and a direct sequel to Ethan Winters’ nightmare encounter with the Baker family, sees the ill-equipped civilian relocate with his wife to an unnamed location in rural Europe with the hopes of settling down for a quiet life. That peace doesn’t last long, however, as shortly after moving into their new digs, the happy couple – now with child – is interrupted by the surprise appearance of Chris Redfield. The grizzled veteran, seemingly scarred from years of war on bioterrorism, proceeds to kill Ethan’s spouse and kidnap the remaining Winters.

Following events yet to be determined, Village‘s protagonist awakes from a car crash only to find himself swiftly embroiled in yet another danger-fraught quest, this time to find his missing daughter, who’s now in the custody of one Lady Dimitrescu and her offspring. Ever since her reveal, fans have been chomping at the bit to learn more about the abnormally tall castellan, popularity that’s not been lost on Capcom. In fact, the developer has opted to use her visage heavily in pre-release marketing material, evidence of which you can find below.

Capcom Promoting Resident Evil Village With Life-Sized Lady Dimitrescu 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As shared over on the company’s Asian Facebook page, the life-sized cardboard cutout is shown towering over browsing customers. As for why the character stands at a whopping 9’6″, well, you’ll just have to wait until Resident Evil Village launches on May 7th to learn the truth. Suffice it to say, though, we’re betting there’s some genetic experimentation going on behind the scenes. But what do you think? Sound off in the usual place below!