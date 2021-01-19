Resident Evil Village Steam Listing Reveals Multiplayer Content

The inclusion of a multiplayer component for Resident Evil Village appears to have been all but confirmed.

As spotted by the folks over at Biohazard Declassified, routine updates to Valve’s Steam database reveal a small but significant change to store listings for Capcom’s upcoming survival horror sequel. While the amendments have yet to go live on the client’s frontend, multiplayer is now listed under store tags as of earlier today. Unfortunately, little else besides the aforementioned alteration has been made, so we’re still very much in the dark regarding what online functionality will entail in this instance.

A natural assumption to make, of course, is that Village, like last year’s RE3 remake, will have a standalone mode wholly removed from the campaign where folks work with or against each other to survive the undead horde. A natural evolution of Resident Evil Resistance is certainly possible, then, though truth be told, we’re expecting something markedly different for this year’s installment, if only due to the differences in player perspective.

Whatever the case, fans likely won’t have to wait long in order to learn what lies in store. Capcom outlined plans last week to hold a special event on January 21st aimed at pulling back the curtain on Ethan Winters’ next nightmare adventure. While the majority of this broadcast will likely be dedicated to showcasing single-player content, the studio has teased a few surprises are in store for the occasion, making a multiplayer reveal likely, if not expected, in light of today’s discovery.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release early 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. Let us know what you’re hoping to see on Thursday in the usual place below!