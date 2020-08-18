Resident Evil Village Leak Reveals New Enemy And Playable Character

It’s a great time to be a fan of Capcom’s iconic Resident Evil series. Not only is the beloved survival horror franchise enjoying record-breaking sales right now, but there are also at least two brand new titles currently in the works, too. Yes, a remake of the highly regarded Resident Evil 4 is reportedly underway, and development on the eighth official entry in the series – stylistically dubbed Resident Evil Village – is making progress as well.

Now, some new intel pertaining to Village‘s setting has potentially revealed another playable character, a new location, as well as the possibility of a new enemy type. The recent leak comes by way of Resident Evil-centric outlet Biohazard Declassified, and arrives to us thanks to a recent RE Ambassador playtest.

Specifically, the leaker claims to have been involved in one of the playtests that occurred shortly before the release of this year’s Resident Evil 3 remake. Interestingly, it’s worth noting that this alleged playtest of Village was apparently carried out on a Playstation 4 Pro.

According to the leak, the game’s playtest started off in very dark caves similar to the final caves in Resident Evil 7 and centred on a playable female character carrying a kerosene lantern. It’s assumed that this is the same character who was featured in Village‘s reveal trailer, who was also holding a lantern. In this section, the woman was unarmed and tasked with escaping the caves. Furthermore, the caves were allegedly so dark that a representative had to step in and help turn up the brightness several times.

Next, the playtester stumbled upon the first new enemy type, which is a different beastie than the wolfmen featured in the reveal trailer. Instead, these new enemies are tall, have goat horns and are furry and bipedal. The source also claimed that they carried swords and had the ability to grab and bite the player as well. In fact, the leaker even compared the new enemies to half-demon/half-goat mythical monster Krampus.

Finally, the leaker discovered a note in the caves that referred to the aforementioned horned creatures as “Strigoi.” What’s interesting is that these Strigoi are a type of monster that are prevalent in Romanian mythology. Essentially, these beasties are akin to shapeshifting spirits that feed on blood. The source even went on to mention that there were witch-like enemies in the caves that were able to control the Strigoi. Creepy, right?

Of course, we’d suggest taking this latest intel with a grain of salt until something more official is confirmed by Capcom. That being said, it all sounds pretty believable.

But what say you? Tell us, do you buy into this latest Resident Evil leak? Or is it just pie in the zombie sky? Let us know in the usual place down below.