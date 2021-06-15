What Resident Evil Village’s Secret Ending Means For DLC

If you’ve seen Resident Evil Village‘s fantastic campaign through to its end and, like many, have been left wanting more, you’re in luck.

As part of its brief E3 presentation yesterday, Capcom confirmed that due to huge demand, the team responsible for bringing Ethan Winter’s second adventure to life are in the early stages of producing DLC for the acclaimed survival horror sequel. It goes without saying that these plans are clearly still in their infancy, so while the news is certainly welcome, fans could be waiting some time before the developer is able or willing to share anything substantial.

That being the case, we can only speculate with regard to what the additional content will entail, though suffice it to say, that there are plenty of unanswered questions left over from the closing moments of this year’s installment which require elaboration.

Resident Evil Village Review 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first and most obvious of these, of course, is the post-credits sequence featuring Rose Winters. Depicted as a teenager here rather than a newborn, it remains unclear whether this time period is far in the future or if Rose is actually still only a few years old and simply grown at an exponential rate due to her relationship with the Megamycete. A standalone campaign similar to Resident Evil 7‘s Not A Hero starring Ethan’s daughter is one possibility, then, though we’re inclined to believe a different scenario is more likely.

Assuming Resident Evil Village is intended to get a full-fledged sequel (and rumors suggest exactly that is already in development) and that a time skip is par for the course, DLC detailing Chris’ infiltration of the BSAA’s Europe headquarters could be the direction Capcom decides to go in. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires, but the above definitely offers food for thought.

Got your own theory? Let us know in the usual place below!