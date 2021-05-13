How Resident Evil Village’s Ending Sets The Stage For RE9

Resident Evil Village is a fantastic survival horror experience in its own right, there’s no doubt about that, but it also serves as the middle chapter in what’s likely to be a trilogy. While Capcom has yet to confirm any such thing, comments provided previously by prolific leaker AestheticGamer suggest that Resident Evil 9 (probably not the final name) will be a direct follow-up to this year’s installment, a claim heavily supported by the events which transpire towards the end of Village.

Upon defeating Mother Miranda and finally reuniting with Rose, Ethan Winters, on the brink of death due to his numerous injuries, opts to sacrifice himself to destroy the Megamycete, entrusting his daughter to Chris Redfield following a somber farewell. Aboard the escape aircraft, Chris returns Rose to her mother and is instructed by one of his team to check the corpse of a BSAA soldier recovered from Miranda’s stronghold.

Upon further inspection, the body is discovered to be a bioweapon, with the host presumably having died long before it was deployed into active duty. The revelation prompts Chris, a former BSAA member, to plot a course for the anti-BOW organization’s European headquarters, directly setting up a conflict with his old employer.

While this could serve as a direct lead-in to RE9, it’s worth noting that a post-credits scene featuring an older Rose Winters suggests that a future title may take place during multiple time periods. Another alternative, on the other hand, is that Rose, due to her connection to the Megamycete, might simply be aging faster than an ordinary human, placing this chronologically much closer to the events which unfolded when she was still a baby.

This would certainly make more sense, as any sizable time skip would put Chris firmly in his late 50s to early 60s, which is far beyond his prime as a boulder-punching hero, but what do you think? Let us know what you want to see in the inevitable sequel to Resident Evil Village down below!