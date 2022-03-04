In spite of its eighth-generation remaster, Rockstar Games is releasing another enhanced edition of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 soon. But what exactly can we expect from this visually superior version of Los Santos?

According to what the developer has just revealed on their official website, the next-gen version will have three modes on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and two on Xbox Series S. “Fidelity Mode” will offer the best visual experience, targeting native 4K and 30fps on Series X and PS5, with ray-traced shadows, HDR options, and improved texture quality. Series S will also boast the same presets, but only with upscaled 4K resolution.

“Performance Mode” targets 60fps on all three platforms without ray-tracing, with upscaled 4K resolution on Series X and PlayStation 5 and 1080p on Series S. The third mode available only to the former two is “Performance RT,” a mix of Fidelity and Performance that runs the game at 60fps with ray-traced shadows, though the visual presets and resolution will take a hit.

Rockstar claims the new version has improved textures over the high-end PC settings, not to mention a slew of new features like faster loading times, increased population and traffic, vegetation density, and other improvements in the anti-aliasing and motion blur departments.

The game will also make use of DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, not to mention PS5’s Tempest Audio and Xbox’s Spatial Sound to deliver a much more immersive experience.

A next-gen upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V might have been something that no one really asked for, but it’ll nonetheless be exciting to dive back into Los Santos on March 15 with improved fidelity and performance across the board.