Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Stills Tease Rocksteady’s New Game

Rocksteady showed the first trailer for their upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at DC FanDome yesterday. Although the preview was purely cinematic and didn’t contain any gameplay footage, it still revealed a lot about the project, including the characters involved and the setting in which the story will take place.

As the title suggests, the Suicide Squad will be going after the Justice League, a team of superheroes that includes Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman. The Man of Steel was the only member of the group to be featured prominently in the trailer, though, which isn’t surprising considering he’s been designated as Amanda Waller’s Alpha Target.

The involvement of the Justice League is the least puzzling aspect of the trailer, however. In the opening shot, Braniac’s ship appears to have landed right on top of Metropolis, turning it into a post-apocalyptic ruin. On top of that, the city’s citizens – Superman included – seem to have been possessed by some kind of force or virus, which some think might be related to Starro the Conqueror.

In addition to the trailer, Rocksteady also released a number of stills, each of which has been taken directly from the footage. These include more shots of Harley Quinn, who appears to have received yet another character model after 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight, one that more closely resembles her appearance in the 2016 film, as well as some of her compatriots.

Although Rocksteady has yet to announce a particular launch date, their game is supposed to arrive on the next generation of consoles at some point during 2022. Given how the coronavirus pandemic has temporarily stunted the production of games across the globe, however, it might be a while before the studio decides on a release window. Until then, these stills will have to keep Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fans entertained.