Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Takes Place In The Arkham Universe

Rocksteady may have long since moved on from the Arkham series, but that doesn’t mean the trilogy, or more specifically, its continuity, has been forgotten about. As per the studio’s grand reveal of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at DC FanDome last night, it was confirmed that the title, not due to be released until 2022, will, in fact, take place in the same universe as Batman’s solo adventures, though the developer declined to share little else besides that.

The connection is official, then, but it remains to be seen if the shared world will have any bearing on Kill the Justice League‘s story. The name alone, of course, implies that most, if not all, of the superhero group’s members will make an appearance at one point or another, so it stands to reason that Bruce Wayne’s alter ego will show up sooner or later.

So far, only Superman has been confirmed for the good guys, though we’ve already heard rumors of Aquaman being on the hit list, too.

As was to be expected, fan favourite anti-hero Harley Quinn will be joining the likes of Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark on the list of playable characters, meaning other visitors to Metropolis from Gotham City will assuredly be present. That being the case, we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see Quinn, still with a grudge to bear against Batman following Joker’s death in Arkham City, get her revenge in some form or fashion. Whether any of Earth’s protectors will truly be killed off is a question that’ll no doubt go unanswered for some time, so be prepared to exercise some saint-like patience for more details.

In related news, Warner Bros. Montreal finally lifted the veil on its long-awaited next project yesterday. Set in an entirely standalone universe, Gotham Knights sees players take control of Robin, Red Hood, Nightwing and Batgirl in an open-world sandbox adventure. See here for everything we know so far.