It may not be the greatest year in the history books in terms of world events, but 2020 has been a pretty excellent time for gamers so far. Many publishers have offered free titles to those stuck inside during the pandemic, and some of the free monthly games that have come to PlayStation Plus, Games With Gold and the Epic Games Store have been quite impressive. So, why not keep the good times rolling and grab a free copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on your PC?

Before we go any further, there is one caveat – you have to own the game on at least one other console to take advantage of this awesome offer from GOG. Do you already have Wild Hunt on your PS4, Xbox One, or Switch? If so, you can get your free PC copy by just downloading the GOG Galaxy 2.0 client and connecting the console account on which you’ve already purchased the game previously.

This marks an incredible opportunity for console players to take advantage of the huge collection of mods for The Witcher 3 that are only available on PC. In addition, cross-platform saves means you can pick up where you left off on your console file and finish exploring the beautiful world the game has to offer.

If you haven’t had the chance to buy and play this gorgeously-detailed open-world RPG, it can be found relatively cheap on most platforms and is worth every penny with at least 100 hours worth of quality content. Plus, you don’t have to know the deep and intricate lore behind the first two games in order to enjoy this mostly standalone adventure for Geralt of Rivia. That said, if you do find yourself enamored with the world of The Witcher, you can also check out the highly-successful Netflix show before season 2 releases sometime next year.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt developer CD Projekt Red is hard at work on their newest game, Cyberpunk 2077, which is set to launch September 17th, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But we’ve still got our fingers crossed for another adventure for Geralt to surface at some point, too.