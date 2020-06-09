The Witcher Season 2 Will Reportedly Restart Filming In August

It’s a tale as old as, well, not quite time, but roughly three months. Coronavirus shut down film and TV production in an unprecedented way. No matter how big or small the project, shooting amidst a pandemic has proven untenable. But there are signs that studios are starting to prepare for restarts in the near future and according to a new report, Netflix are looking to resume filming of The Witcher’s second season in August. Or so says Redanian Intelligence, a website that specializes in all things Witcher.

That being said, there’s a degree of uncertainty that no report can assuage, as studios are as in the dark as anyone as to when conditions will be suitable for filming. Though Netflix are planning for a restart in August, it’s difficult to say whether they’ll be able to make it happen. Nevertheless, it’s reassuring that they believe August could be viable.

The Witcher’s first season drew rather mixed responses from critics, but audiences have lapped it up, with the show stepping into the fantasy-shaped gap in the market left by the conclusion of Game of Thrones. Season 2 is expected to air sometime in 2021, though it’s unknown whether the filming delay will have a knock-on effect on that schedule.

Heartened by the news? Excited? Mortified (not likely, unless you despised the first season)? Whatever your reaction, leave it in a kindly comment below. I haven’t gotten round to checking the show out yet as to be honest, I was a little put off by the reviews. That said, the final season of Game of Thrones got panned and I thought it was a tour de force, so what do critics know? Perhaps The Witcher’s dialogue isn’t as lumpen as I fear it might be.