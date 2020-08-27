September’s Free Xbox Games With Gold Games Revealed, And They’re Disappointing

It’s not exactly an achievement worth writing home about, but Microsoft has at least maintained consistency over the last few months as far as Games With Gold is concerned.

Similarly to the games that Sony gives out to all PlayStation Plus subscribers, Xbox owners can also look forward to a selection of free titles on a recurring monthly basis. In recent months, however, it’s the former that’s generally had the superior line-up, and while Microsoft’s able to boast a fractionally higher quantity, the overall quality has, for want of a better term, left many fans feeling shortchanged. Back to the topic at hand, though, your free-to-own games for the month of September on Xbox are as follows:

Tom Clancy’s The Division

de Blob 2

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Armed and Dangerous

The original entry in Ubisoft’s live service franchise is undoubtedly the headline attraction here, then, and while you’ll no doubt be able to find plenty of players exploring post-apocalyptic New York during The Division‘s free status, don’t be surprised to see that renewed interest evaporate shortly after. Meanwhile, puzzle platformer de Blob 2 as well as point-and-click adventure Unwritten Tales 2 are both solid picks in their own right, but considering that both are well over half a decade old, negativity is to be expected.

A cursory glance over the video’s YouTube comments, in fact, echo the same sentiment that Microsoft has all but forgotten about Games With Gold in favor of Game Pass, which has proven to be a lucrative business venture for the software giant. Whatever the reality, though, we want to hear what you think of this month’s choices.

A marked improvement on previous months, or yet another that you’ll be skipping out on in hopes of something better in the future? Sound off in the usual place below!