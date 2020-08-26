September’s Free PlayStation Plus Games Revealed

Sony has revealed the two free games that’ll be available for all PlayStation Plus subscribers throughout the month of September and they’re some of the best yet.

Beginning September 1st, both Street Fighter V and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be up for grabs at no extra cost, though there are a few caveats worth making note of. For starters, if you’re already subscribed to PlayStation Now – Sony’s game streaming service – you’ll have already been able to access both as part of your monthly fee. A disappointing selection if that’s the case, then, though still a good month for those who only pay for Plus.

Secondly, this version of Capcom’s beloved fighting game franchise appears to be the original base version, not the more recent Championship Edition. The distinction is important to make, as the former doesn’t provide access to the multitude of DLC characters released since 2016. That decision, I’ve no doubt, was a conscious one made on Capcom’s end to entice newcomers into dropping some cash on additional content, but perhaps that’s just the sceptic inside me talking.

As for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the battle royale – responsible for popularizing the formula as well as the subsequent wave of games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends – is an interesting pick. For those not familiar with this particular genre entry, the rules are more or less the same as those found in Epic Games and Respawn’s respective titles. Airdrop into a map with 99 other players and scrounge for supplies to help you survive. The last man or woman standing walks away with a chicken dinner, bragging rights and various currency that can be spent in-game on various cosmetics.

And that’s a wrap! Are you happy with September’s free PlayStation Plus games though, or are you of the opinion that Sony has dropped the ball, yet again? Let us know in the usual place below!