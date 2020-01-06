Silent Hill Art Director Is Teasing A New Game

While Capcom’s long-running survival horror series has enjoyed something of a revival as of late, the same unfortunately can’t be said for another. Often namedropped alongside Resident Evil as one of the most important and genre-defining horror series’ to date, Silent Hill has all but disappeared from view over the last several years, only clinging on to any semblance of relevance thanks to word of mouth between fans still waiting patiently for a sequel.

That eventual outcome could have been completely different, of course, had the much-publicized falling out between Konami and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima never occurred. Prior to his departure, Kojima was working on a new entry in the series, Silent Hills, that had first been teased via the acclaimed P.T. (playable teaser). Konami ultimately decided to cancel the project following the split though, leaving the series’ future uncertain.

Not since has the publisher acknowledged Silent Hill‘s AWOL status, but now, it appears there could be light at the end of the tunnel. Masahiro Ito, a veteran art director who worked on both Silent Hill 2 and its successor, has shared some interesting news to his followers on Twitter, which you can see below:

About that, I can tell you nothing yet. ( ´•ᴗ•) — 伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito (@adsk4) January 4, 2020

An interesting development, to say the least, but it’s worth noting that Ito hasn’t worked for Konami in some time. In fact, the talented artist has been a free agent for a while now, so whatever it is he’s working on, a Silent Hill sequel or reboot is highly unlikely unless Konami has decided to loan the IP to an external studio.

Then again, with the company seemingly more interested in creating gambling machines rather than actual video games as of late, such a move honestly wouldn’t be the strangest we’ve seen Konami make recently. Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see, but at the very least, we’re excited to see what Ito is working on in the near (hopefully) future.