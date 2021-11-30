PlayStation Plus has been rumored to include some huge titles in its December roster, but one thing that actualy is confirmed has flown mostly under the radar. It’s a good one, too: a free drop for PlayStation Plus members to claim this month.

Last week, PlayStation released a free drop for members of PlayStation Plus in Rocket League that provides a handful of cosmetic upgrades.

Right now users of PS4 and PS5 can head to the PlayStation Store and claim their rewards including four different items: Spoof Star DL Wheels, Ninja Star BL Boost, Seeing Stars BL Topper, and the Starscape Jr. BL Decal.

The vehicle-based ball game Rocket League became free to play earlier this year, so there’s no reason not to claim this bundle if you’re a PlayStation Plus member. There is currently no date listed for when this free bonus will be discontinued, however, it likely won’t last forever, so make sure if you want to snap up the upgrades while you can.

PlayStation Plus is rumored to have a huge lineup coming in December and while it hasn’t been confirmed, many speculate the three games will include Godfall for PS5 and PS4, Mortal Shell, and LEGO DC Super Villains for PS4.

One of these games already caused a stir among fans when rumors it would addition to PlayStation Plus began circulating.