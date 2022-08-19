Sonic the Hedgehog teases something epic ‘just around the corner’

Something epic and mysterious is awaiting Sonic the Hedgehog in the near future.

We know this because the official Twitter account for everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog videogame mascot teased as much in a post on Friday, sharing to the world an image of Sonic coming upon an ominous landscape.

“The answers are waiting just around the corner…” the post caption read.

The answers are waiting just around the corner… pic.twitter.com/ckuq1PwbH2 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) August 19, 2022

We have a small amount of additional information about the scene thanks to the accompanying description of the image:

“Sonic the Hedgehog looks on to mysterious, sandy ruins, wondering what could be awaiting him.”

There are so many different content streams going on with Sonic nowadays that this post could truthfully refer to any number of things. Not only do we have the two box office smash films, 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel from earlier this year, but there’s also an animated Netflix show, Sonic Prime, in the works. There’s also a series centering on Idris Elba’s Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 that will be a spinoff from the live-action movie and set to premiere in the future on Paramount Plus.

However, if we were to hazard to guess, we’d hypothesize the most recent post of Sonic gazing upon the wind-whipped ruins is most likely related to the forthcoming Sonic Frontiers videogame. The “Open Zone” 3D platformer slated to be released in time for the forthcoming holiday season on most modern consoles will apparently have a major announcement at Gamescom later this month, according to host Geoff Keighley. Assuming production for Sonic Frontiers is going swimmingly, this announcement could easily be a firm release date for the game that is more specific than simply “Holiday 2022,” as had previously been announced.

Sonic Frontiers might even be released as early as November 15, if a Taiwanese e-commerce website’s listing proves reliable, as Video Game Chronicle reported.

Sonic Frontiers is expected for release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC during the upcoming holiday season.