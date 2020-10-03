Sony Makes 67 PlayStation 4 Games Less Than $5 For Limited Time

Everyone loves a good deal, and over the past few months, all the major players in the gaming industry have been doing their best to ensure that folks don’t have to shell out too much money to enjoy some top tier titles. Be it Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo or a whole host of other companies, we’ve seen a lot of discounts and sales lately covering tons of different games across many, many genres.

Perhaps the most generous, however, has been Sony, who consistently offer up new deals that are simply too good to resist, and today is no different. Currently, there are 67 – yes, 67 – games available on the PlayStation 4 that can be yours for less than $5. And while some of these may be forgettable titles that didn’t make much of an impact upon their release, there are certainly a few gems here that are well worth the price they’re selling for.

Without further ado, you can see the full list below:

A pretty exhaustive selection of games, then, and as we said above, there are more than a few highlights packed in there. Of course, the Resident Evil titles are hard to go wrong with if you’re a fan of survival horror, while Valiant Hearts: The Great War is an excellent puzzle adventure game that’s seen much acclaim from critics. Though given that it’s now several years old, most people have probably played it already.

Elsewhere, Sniper Elite 3 is a fun third-person tactical shooter, while Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell may not be the series’ best outing but still offers up plenty of mayhem and craziness for you to get stuck into. And then, of course, you have Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for just $4.99, which is an absolute steal.

But tell us, do any of these PlayStation 4 games catch your eye? If so, let us know which ones you’ll be picking up by dropping a comment down below.