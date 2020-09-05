10 AAA PS4 Games Are On Sale For $5 Or Less Right Now

Amidst the ongoing pandemic that’s gripped the world, many people have had good reason to remain at home and partake in their favourite hobby. And for a lot of folks, that’s gaming.

With all this extra downtime, most of the major players have been doing their bit to help keep us entertained while we’re staying indoors and unable to live life as we used to. Companies like Ubisoft, Amazon and Sony, for instance, have all brought us a bunch of eye-catching sales, as well as a bevy of free titles.

But if you’re still looking for more great deals, there are currently 10 AAA games available on the PlayStation 4 for $5 or less. And suffice it to say, they’re all worth your hard-earned money. So without further ado, let’s dive in and see what’s on offer, shall we?

The Order: 1886 – $4.99

Star Wars Battlefront II – $3.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $4.49

FIFA 20 – $4.79

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition – $4.49

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – $2.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $4.49

Zombie Army Trilogy – $4.99

Need For Speed – $4.99

Like we said, it’s a solid list of titles and all of them are worth a look if you’ve never played them before. After all, for $5 or less, you really can’t go wrong with any of these games and no matter what genre you find yourself gravitating to most, there should be something here that suits your tastes.

Be it the sci-fi action of Battlefront II, the usually reliable FIFA series, exhilarating shooter Titanfall 2 or the dark adventure that The Order: 1886 takes you on, you really owe it to yourself to pick at least one of these PlayStation 4 titles up. That is, if you haven’t played them all already.

But tell us, do you plan on getting in on any of these deals? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.