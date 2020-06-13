You Can Play 15 Games For Free On PS4, Xbox One And PC This Weekend

It’s been a great few months for gamers who enjoy free stuff. Many publishers have chosen to give away some of their hit games during the ongoing pandemic in an attempt to keep people safe at home playing on their platform of choice. This has made for a solid supplement to the usual offerings from Sony’s PlayStation Plus, Microsoft’s Games With Gold and all of the free PC games from various outlets like the Epic Games Store.

But being stuck at home means many of us have had plenty of time to play all the games we’ve wanted to, so you may be feeling bored by what you’ve already downloaded and beaten. Lucky for you, there are a total of at least 15 titles that you can check out for free this weekend. Some of them you’re able to keep, while others can be experienced for a limited time, but all of them are worth a look.

Some of the most notable additions come from June’s popular PlayStation Plus offerings, Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II. They’re still available for the remainder of the month, so as long as you’re subscribed to the service, they’re yours for free right now.

Over on Xbox One, Xbox Live members can snag Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr and Destroy All Humans until June 15th, as well as Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse until June 30th. There are also some free trials happening throughout the weekend, too, including Soulcalibur VI, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and Dead by Daylight: Special Edition. Since their free periods expire on June 14th, you’ll want to act fast if you want to play any of them.

Meanwhile, PC has quite a lot of free content to check out. First of all, Hitman: Absolution can be picked up for free on GOG, while Steam is offering trials of Killing Floor 2 and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 until June 15th and you have until the same date to grab a free copy of Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2. Additionally, the Epic Games Store is giving away Sludge Life until May 28th, 2021 and free copies of Ark: Survival Evolved and Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection until June 18th.

See below for the full list, courtesy of ComicBook.com:

PlayStation 4 (Requires PlayStation Plus)

Call of Duty: WWII – Free to keep from now until July 6th

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – Free to keep from now until July 6th

Xbox One (Requires Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse – Free to keep until June 30th

Destroy All Humans! – Free to keep until June 15th, also on Xbox 360

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Free to keep until June 15th

Soulcalibur VI – Free to play until June 14th

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Free to play until June 14th

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition – Free to play until June 14th

PC (No Subscriptions Required, Will Require Accounts)

Hitman: Absolution – Free to keep on GOG, no end date announced

Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 – Free to keep on Steam until June 15th

Killing Floor 2 – Free to play on Steam until June 15th

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 – Free to play on Steam until June 15th

Sludge Life – Free to keep until May 28, 2021 on Epic Games Store

Ark: Survival Evolved – Free on Epic Games Store until June 18th

Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection – Free on Epic Games Store until June 18th

So, there you have it. A ton of selection and something for everyone. But tell us, which games will you be checking out this weekend? As always, let us know down below.