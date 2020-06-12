An Underrated Stealth Game Is Now Completely Free To Download

As if heavily discounting tons of popular titles wasn’t already enough to convince gamers to remain at home during the ongoing global pandemic, many companies are now going one step further and simply giving away games for free. Indeed, the past few months have seen a ton of great sales and freebies being offered to folks who are desperate for new content to consume as they brave the quarantine, and thankfully, there’s now another game that can be yours for the low price of nothing at all.

GOG is giving away Hitman: Absolution free of charge for the next three days, and considering that it’s usually priced at around $20, this is a solid deal and well worth checking out while it’s live. Not to mention that if it isn’t enough to scratch that Agent 47 itch you have, Hitman: Codename 47, Hitman 2: Silent Assassin, Hitman 3: Contracts, and Hitman: Blood Money are all seeing significant discounts on GOG as well.

We're starting the Summer Sale finale with a bang!💥 Grab Hitman: Absolution for FREE and take on the role of the legendary Agent 47 😎 👉👉 https://t.co/LEmQcAxlLA | @SquareEnix @IOInteractive pic.twitter.com/DCFglQKuxK — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) June 12, 2020

Though it’s far from the best game in the series, Absolution is still a blast to play for fans of stealth titles and follows its deadly protagonist as he tackles “a betrayal from his agency, being hunted down by the police, and pursuing redemption in a corrupt and twisted world.” At a Metacritic score of 79, it seems to have impressed most critics, too, even it took a few stumbles along the way by straying a bit too far from the things that make the series so great.

And for the low, low price of completely free, there’s no reason not to give Hitman: Absolution a spin when you can. After all, it’s the perfect way to whet your appetite ahead of the franchise’s next new entry, which was revealed just yesterday and arrives early next year.