Amazon Giving Away Critically-Acclaimed Game For Free For Limited Time

Without any hint of hyperbole, it’s safe to say that 2020 has been a pretty rough ol’ year.

From deadly globe-spanning viruses, to tragic acts of police brutality, to wild fires that that have ravaged the Australian outback, and continue to lay waste to the Brazilian rainforest, 2020 has clearly been a real kick in the teeth for most of us. Long story short, I think we can all agree that small acts of kindness can always go a long way in these trying times.

Thankfully, many big publishers are beginning to cotton on to this fact, and some – like Sony, Microsoft and Bethesda – have been giving out freebies in a bid to bring a little bit more joy, kindness and positivity into a world overrun by doom and gloom.

The latest company to follow suit is Amazon, who has made a particular game free for a limited time. Specifically, all Amazon Prime and Twitch Prime members can now download one of 2017’s most critically-acclaimed titles – Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator – for free until July 3rd. After this date, the game will return to its full price of $15.

As of the time of writing, 89% of users on Steam have reviewed the game favourably across over 3,500 reviews, earning it a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating. The title also holds an impressive critical rating of 88 on review aggregator Metacritic as well.

Our very own Gabs Tanner reviewed the dating sim, too, and was rather enamoured by the wacky rom-com experience. Ultimately, she awarded the game three and a half stars out of five, concluding: “Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator fulfils its promise of silly dad humour and heartwarming fatherly moments, but just falls short when it comes to the romance.” You can read her full review here.

Unfortunately, if you’re on the market for a free PS4 or Nintendo Switch version of the game, then you’re sadly out of luck. This offer only extends to the PC version of the title. I know, bit of a bummer, right?

But tell us, will you be downloading a free copy of Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator? Or are you going to be giving it a wide berth? Let us know in the usual place down below.