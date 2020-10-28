Sony Surprises PS4 Owners With Free New Goodies

There’s only a few weeks left before Sony finally releases their highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 to the world, and it seems as though they’re doing all they can to hype gamers up in the day leading up to that moment. Today alone has brought with it plenty of big announcements that have excited fans around the world, but one of them snuck out somewhat quietly.

This cool new feature has been shown off via a tweet from PlayStation, and for fans who enjoy cool customization options, this will no doubt be a fun addition to check out. Starting tomorrow, Sony is unleashing a ton of new avatars to the PS4 to give you even more ways to show off your favorite mascots and games. Best of all, they’re all free.

An array of new pre-set avatars from upcoming titles will be available for your Profile starting tomorrow — here’s a peek! pic.twitter.com/ggtGjHatpn — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2020

Included in the new list are stars like Sackboy, Astrobot, Aloy, Ratchet, and even the Tower Knight from the upcoming remake of Demon’s Souls. All of these new avatars are clearly designed with their characters’ upcoming PS5 games in mind, meaning that it’s likely they’ll carry over for use on the new console, too.

So what else has been exciting today? Well, this afternoon’s reveal that PS5 launch title Bugsnax would be one of November’s PlayStation Plus games has flipped the internet upside down. Additionally, Sony revealed a brand new PlayStation app today that makes things like messaging and remotely downloading games to your console considerably more streamlined than the previous iteration.

So as you can see, it’s been a truly lively day for Sony and fans around the world who love PlayStation hardware. Keep your eyes peeled in these final days prior to the PS5 launch, as Sony is likely to have plenty more surprises up its sleeves.