Sony Issuing Refunds For PlayStation Plus Game If You Already Own It

In what’s very much an unexpected and non-standard business practice, Sony has decided to preemptively issue automatic refunds for one of the upcoming games available through PlayStation Plus. For those not aware of how the service works, paying a monthly fee on PlayStation 4 or 5 grants access to two (three, if you own the latter console) free titles for the period of one month before they’re rotated out and replaced with a new selection.

Yesterday, the platform holder confirmed that Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Greedfall and Maneater will headline January’s picks and be available digitally at no additional cost for all members. The latter of these, an action-RPG where players take control of a vengeful shark, released little more than a month ago on next-gen devices and appears to be the reason behind Sony’s surprising goodwill gesture.

According to BraeWhyit over on Reddit, they received a message notifying them of an automatic PlayStation store wallet refund as well as the continued ability to play, regardless of whether they have an active Plus account or not. In essence, then, Maneater is essentially a free game for anyone who already subscribed to the idea of munching on humans as one of the ocean’s fiercest predators.

Several others have since responded to BraeWhyit’s thread confirming their receipt of the same correspondence, though it remains to be seen how one is considered eligible for the freebie. We suspect these are blanket refunds for anyone who owns Maneater on PS5 regardless of when it was purchased, but we’ll keep you updated as and when more details emerge. In the meantime, we’d suggest keeping one eye on your inbox over the next few days.

