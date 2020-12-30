PlayStation Plus Free Games For January 2021 Revealed

With the New Year quickly approaching and a certain global pandemic still forcing people to adjust their day-to-day lives, gaming more than ever remains an incredibly important form of escapism for millions around the world.

Platform holders Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo have made a concerted effort over the last 12 months or so to ensure no fan of their respective consoles goes wanting for games to play, with massive sales and giveaways becoming something of a frequent occurrence. There are, of course, several promotions that refresh constantly all year round and the time has come, yet again, for exactly that.

Sony is first out of the gate in this instance to confirm the titles being handed out to all PlayStation Plus subscribers throughout January and you can check out the full lineup for yourself below:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Greedfall

Maneater

All the above will be free to download for members of the paid-for service starting next week, January 5th, and will stick around until February 1st, whereupon they’ll revert to full price. As always, all three will remain free to play should they be added to your personal library prior to the cutoff date though, unlike Xbox’s alternative Games With Gold, they’ll be locked in cases where membership is cancelled or lapses. It’s worth noting, too, that Maneater is only included with Plus for PlayStation 5 owners.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall, on the other hand, are universally available and the former is undoubtedly the headline attraction this time around. 2018’s third chapter in Lara Croft’s modern trilogy remains the most recently released and likely will stay that way for some time, as developer Crystal Dynamics has since moved on to Marvel’s Avengers. Chances are, Square Enix will be seeking another studio to continue the titular tomb raider’s adventures, but for now, this installment has plenty to keep you occupied.

Stay tuned for Microsoft’s own announcement later this week and be sure to let us know what you make of 2021’s first batch of free PlayStation games in the usual place below!