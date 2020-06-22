Sony Offering 4 Great PlayStation 4 Sequels For Under $20 Each

Are you in the mood for some cyber-sleuthing in a dystopian, future version of San Francisco? How about some highly-stylized, post-apocalyptic first-person action courtesy of Avalanche Studios? If your answer to either of those is an emphatic yes and you already own a PlayStation 4, then Sony currently has the perfect deal that’s sure to account for your tastes. As part of a wider ongoing sale slashing the prices of countless games by up to 75%, four of these – some barely even 12 months old – are beloved sequels to triple-A franchises and can currently be picked up for less than $20.

Assuming descriptions for two of the included titles above haven’t already given away their identities, Watch Dogs 2 and Rage 2, published by Ubisoft and Bethesda respectively, represent your first two choices, but what of the remaining pair? Well, check out the full list, discount prices included, below.

Watch Dogs 2 – $9.99

Rage 2 – $17.99

Dishonored 2 – $19.99

Far Cry 5 – $14.99

Picking up fifteen years after the original game, Dishonored 2 lets players take control of both original protagonist Corvo Attano or his daughter and empress, Emily Kaldwin. With multiple endings, wildly different playstyles and intricately-crafted environments all promoting repeated playthroughs, Arkane’s sequel quite rightly received overwhelming praise on all fronts.

Far Cry 5, on the other hand, continues the series’ nature as more of an anthology rather than a direct narrative sequel to any previous title, carrying over many themes and gameplay systems similar to the common thread shared by each installment in Square Enix’s otherwise unrelated Final Fantasy franchise.

The conclusion? It doesn’t matter which of these four PlayStation games you choose, you’re in for a treat regardless. And as always, be sure to let us know which, if any, of the above will be consuming your free time for the foreseeable future in the usual place below!